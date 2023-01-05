ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI, had his temporary bail in the case involving prohibited money extended by a federal capital banking court on Thursday until January 31.

After hearing arguments from Imran Khan’s attorney and special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi, banking court judge Rakhshanda Shaheen revealed the decision she had reserved earlier in the day.

The PTI leader was also excused from the case until the next hearing by the court, and a request for permission to question Imran Khan at his Lahore home in Zaman Park was denied. The former premier was required to appear before the investigating officer by the banking court in order to participate in the investigation.

The PTI head had been managing the party’s political activities since the attack on him in November, but the prosecutor requested the court to revoke his bail during the hearing since he had been reluctance to appear in court and cooperate with the inquiry.

According to the PTI attorney, Mr. Khan was hurt during the incident and will appear in court as soon as his doctors gave him the okay. He claimed that the PTI leader had consistently backed the nation’s legal system.

The Case

Eleven people, including the former prime minister, were charged with breaking the Foreign Exchange Act by the FIA’s Corporate Banking Circle. Sardar Azhar Tariq, Saifullah Niazi, Syed Younas, Amir Kiyani, and Tariq Sheikh are further suspects in the case.

The PTI had an account at the neighbourhood bank, and the private bank manager had also been named in the case, according to the FIR, which claimed that the accused were the beneficiaries of the private bank account.