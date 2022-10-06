ISLAMABAD: A sessions court in Islamabad granted Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI, interim bail in the case involving his divisive comments about a female judge made during an Islamabad rally.

Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti of the Sessions Court granted the PTI leader’s request for release up until October 13 in exchange for surety bonds of Rs 50,000.At a gathering in F-9 Park on August 20, Khan threatened to “terrorise” law enforcement and the judiciary, as well as judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry and police personnel.

Khan was charged in this case.The major objective, according to the FIR, was to stop the judiciary and police from fulfilling their legal tasks. According to Section 7 of the ATA, the FIR was filed after Magistrate Ali Javed filed a complaint at Islamabad’s Margalla Police Station.

On September 19, however, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered that the matter be transferred to the appropriate court in accordance with the remaining provisions of the FIR and invalidated the terror-related accusations.

The case was transferred to a sessions court on September 20 and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) section was withdrawn as a result of the court’s instruction.Today’s hearing:

Just one day before the expiration of his protected bail from IHC, Imran Khan personally appeared before Court of Sessions Judge Kamran Basharat shortly after his attorney Babar Awan submitted the bail plea on his behalf.

After the hearing, Awan told the reporters that all of the allegations against Khan were untrue.”With a two-thirds majority, PTI is taking back power. Imran Khan is the person who can bring about change “said he.The PTI head, according to the lawyer, has never given a reason for being ill.The cypher is a “intervention and conspiracy,” Awan continued.