Imran Khan, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was granted bail by an anti-terrorism court in the Punjab capital on Friday till June 2 in three separate cases.

After hearing arguments from the former premier’s attorney Salman Safdar in cases including the attack on the Jinnah House and PTI demonstrators’ fights with police at Zaman Park, ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar rendered the judgement. At the police stations on Sarwar Road, Shahdman, and Gulberg, complaints were filed against the PTI leader.

After being summoned by the court, Mr. Khan, who has been involved in a number of issues since being removed from the PM’s Office by a no-confidence vote, also showed up in court. Strict security precautions were taken to prevent any undesirable circumstances.

The ATC judge prohibited the police from arresting him until June 2 while pronouncing the decision. Imran Khan was also given the order to participate in the investigations and to provide surety bonds of Rs. 100,000 in each case.

The PTI head filed bail pleas in two additional cases, but the court has delayed judgement on those requests, stating it will make a decision after hearing from the prosecution.

Salman Safdar said during the court that his client was a victim of political injustice. He further denied claims that the PTI leader’s invocation resulted in damage to both public and private property.