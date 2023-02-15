ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, a banking court in the nation’s capital rejected a request made by Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, for a waiver of the requirement that he appear in person for the pre-arrest bail in the case of illegal funding.

The PTI leader is required to present before the court closes today, according Special Judge Banking Court Rakhshanda Shaheen’s order.

In addition to submitting an X-ray report in court, Mr. Khan’s attorney, Barrister Salman Safdar, requested a three-week exemption for his client during the hearing. The former premier was reportedly healing from his gunshot wounds, he claimed.

The co-suspects’ attorney, Mian Ali Ashfaq, claimed that the claims of illegal funding did not support the filing of a criminal prosecution. He claimed that PTI received money into its bank accounts in many places, and he added that distinct FIRs had been filed in each of these towns. He said that it was challenging to track down every donor and inquire about their income.

Rizwan Abbasi, a special prosecutor, disagreed with the reasoning and requested that legal action be taken against Imran Khan for failing to show up in court.

Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen rejected the request for an exemption after hearing the arguments and ordered the PTI leader to appear in court today.