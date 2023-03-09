LAHORE: On Thursday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ruled that a petition seeking to hold Imran Khan in contempt of court because of his alleged campaign against the judiciary was inadmissible.

The judgement was delivered by Justice Shujaat Ali Khan regarding the petition submitted by Naeem Qamar. The court commented that, on the surface, the PTI’s statements appeared to be against the Islamabad-based justices.

The petitioner alleged that since the Supreme Court overturned a decision made by the former deputy speaker of the National Assembly about the no-confidence motion, the former premier and his party had been engaged in a coordinated campaign against the judges and the judiciary.

He claimed that when the PTI chairman was removed from office by a vote of no-confidence, PTI members organised protests and caused property damage whenever he appeared in court.

Mr. Qamar said that the PTI members orchestrated the violence and hooliganism at the direction of their party leader, adding that such actions amounted to applying pressure to the judiciary to obtain favourable rulings.

The petitioner also brought up Mr. Khan’s recent court appearance at the Islamabad Court Complex, where PTI workers had broken down the gate and entered the building, causing a disruption of law and order.

Following the incident, Islamabad police filed proceedings for hooliganism at the courthouse against Imran Khan and numerous PTI members.