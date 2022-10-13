ISLAMABAD: In the threat to female judge case brought against him by the Islamabad Police, a district and sessions court in Islamabad confirmed PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s release on bail.The PTI leader was given temporary release from custody last week in exchange for surety bonds totalling Rs. 50,000 until today.

Babar Awan, his attorney, offered Rs. 5,000 for the bond but was told it was actually Rs. 50,000.Khan then arrived at the court and presented Rs. 50,000 as the bond.Along with Awan, the former prime minister made an appearance before Sessions Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti.

Wajid Munir, the prosecutor, was also present. Awan informed the court during the hearing that his client was listed in two cases and pleaded with it to grant bail.The prosecutor Munir was then asked by the court to explain his position.

In the first information report (FIR), which is a non-bailable offence, section 505 was attached, Munir informed the court.The prosecutor said that Imran Khan made an inflammatory remark.

However, Awan informed the court that a case had also been filed at the Margalla Police Station, and he noted that although anti-terrorism provisions had been included to the FIR, they had been taken out on the high court’s instructions.

He added that there are provisions for bail in the case but that section 506-2 is not included in the FIR.Following this, the court granted the PTI chairman’s release.

The court has granted interim bail to Imran Khan

Imran Khan’s appeal for temporary bail until October 13 was granted by a sessions court last week (today).

Khan threatened to “terrorise” law enforcement, the judiciary, judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry, and police officers at a meeting in F-9 Park on August 20. In this case, Khan was charged.