ISLAMABAD: In a case involving alleged violence during protests, an anti-terrorism court on Monday approved the continuation of Imran Khan’s interim bail till January 10.

The former prime minister’s attorney, Babar Awan, filed a plea asking for his client’s exemption from appearing in the case on medical grounds as soon as the anti-terrorism court judge took up the issue. The hearing was postponed until January 10 after the court accepted the plea.

Asad Umar, the secretary-general of the PTI, and numerous party members were arrested last October for suspected acts of violence committed during the protests in Islamabad. Following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to remove Mr. Khan from the National Assembly, violence broke out.

The matter was reported to the Sagjani police department under a number of statutes, including the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Imran Khan was deemed to have submitted a fake affidavit and was engaged in corrupt activities, according to the highest election body’s verdict. The five-member ECP bench reached a consensus on the matter.