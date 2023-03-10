Imran Khan’s arrest warrant in connection with a Quetta case was delayed on Friday by the Balochistan High Court (BHC) in Lahore and Quetta.

The suspension occurs as a Quetta police team travels to Lahore to execute an arrest warrant for PTI Leader Imran Khan.

A five-person squad led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigations Nadeem had reportedly arrived in Lahore to arrest the PTI chairman. The team consists of two more officials, Deputy Superintendent of Police Abdul Sattar, and a sub-inspector.

The Lahore police would support them.

In a case brought against him under several provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and the Prevention of Internet Crimes Act, 2016, a local court in Quetta had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the PTI leader the day before (PECA).

The judge issued the arrest warrant and gave the police the go-ahead to bring the former prime minister before the court.

As a result of Imran Khan’s comments he made at a speech on Sunday against government organisations and their employees, a first information report (FIR) was issued against him at a police station in Quetta.

At the Bijli Road Police Station, Abdul Khalil Kakar, the complainant, made a police report against the PTI politician. The FIR included Sections 153A, 124A, and 505 of the PPC as well as Section 20 of the PECA.

Kakar claims that the PTI leader’s statement was an attempt to undermine public peace and order.

The PTI leader took a tough stance against “state institutions” in the address on Sunday after a squad of Islamabad police came at his Zaman Park residence to arrest him in the Toshakhana case.

The former prime minister, who was removed from power in April of last year, let go with his wrath during the “Jail Bharo Tehreek” at the Zaman Park mansion in Lahore (voluntary arrest movement).

The PTI chairman also said in his vehement declaration that he had never prostrated before a group or a person and would never permit the country to do so.