ISLAMABAD: Today, Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will present his plea to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) contesting the ECP’s decision in the Toshakhana reference (Monday).

The former premier in the Toshakhana reference was disqualified by the ECP on Friday, who claimed he had engaged in corrupt behaviour by “making false declarations and filing wrong declaration.”

After the registrar’s office raised concerns, the matter is set to be heard by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah. Khan’s attorney, Barrister Ali Zafar, will present his case. The ECP secretary, NA speaker, and secretary have been designated as respondents in the PTI chairman’s application.

The petition had been rejected by the registrar because PTI leader Imran Khan had not undergone biometric verification and the application did not include the ECP decision dismissing the former prime minister.

On the same day he filed, Khan also requested a hearing in the matter, but IHC denied his request. According to the office memorandum, presents less Rs. 30,000 may be purchased without any payment, but goods costing more than Rs. 30,000 could be obtained by paying 50% of their value, according to the appeal.

According to the Election Act, members of Parliament must give the ECP information about their available assets by June 30; however, if they sell any assets prior to that date, they are exempt from this requirement.

However, they must give information about the assets they have sold. Every year, the petitioner provided the ECP with information about the worth of his assets.