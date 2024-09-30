Islamabad: Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, issued an important directive to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur while announcing a protest in favor of the judiciary regarding the proposed constitutional amendments.

In an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan said that protests will be held in Mianwali, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur on October 2, while protests will be held at D Chowk on Friday, October 4 and then at Lahore Minar Pakistan on October 5.

He said that the protest will be led by Chief Minister Gandapur and he is conveying my position to the people by talking about the truth of the revolution. He woke up the people by marching towards Islamabad.

Imran Khan said that we will defend the judiciary by fighting till the last ball and continue our freedom struggle.

Founder PTI once again said that they want to crush PTI by following the London plan, I was also put in jail in this connection, we have always protested peacefully, this law does not protect us. is unable He said that our women are in jails, an 80-year-old woman was lynched, no one was hurt, my wife has been in jail for many months, they want to break me in jail, but I am adamant. I tell them not to be afraid of jail.