Islamabad: (Daily the patriot) Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has announced the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on Friday, December 23, after announcement dissolve Punjab and KPK Assemblies imran khan saying that our government was overthrown by conspiracy, a man is responsible for it, whose name is General Bajwa, General Bajwa was the army chief, so he didn’t talk before, I want to see my army as a strong army, I want to see the army as strong, so he is sitting quietly.

Addressing a rally in Lahore via video link, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the only goal of the opposition is to save its stolen money, has consulted with its lawyers, we have decided to dissolve the assemblies of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa next Friday. Then we will prepare for the election. We will go to the National Assembly and ask them to accept our resignations.

Imran Khan said that the Election Commissioner sat with Nawaz Sharif and conducted the election on 8 weak seats. The people knew that I did not go to the assembly, but still I won 7 seats. I say to the nation that disappointment is a sin. We will teach, we don’t want the Sri Lankan situation in the country, we will erase the names and traces of thieves in the elections.

The former prime minister said that in the third and fourth years, I understood how the government works, if Allah gave a huge majority, we can fix the communications and institutions, we have made a plan on how to increase exports, we have to improve agriculture. If we multiply our agriculture, there will be a revolution.

He said that there is no need for the youth to be disappointed, the real heirs of this country are the people and I am one of you. We have a government in Punjab, why did we reach this conclusion, we all are afraid, the country is sinking, I want to tell the people some details, we have to announce an important decision today, my life and death is Pakistan, I have spent forty years of my earnings. Calculated.

Pakistan is in difficult, today the industries of Pakistan are closed:

Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan said that I got married in Britain but never thought of getting a passport, everything is in Pakistan, the group of thieves is leading the country to destruction, today the life of the common man has become difficult, today the industries of Pakistan are closed. It is happening, today the 50-year record of inflation in the country has been broken.

He said that record tax was being collected during our time, record production of crops was done during our time, we helped the farmers in our government, tell me any one sector in which there has been improvement? In the last 7 months, 750,000 Pakistanis have left the country, there is despair in the country today because of the Dakuraj.

Imran Khan further said that these people were returning to the country for 30 years and they were put on top. During Corona we helped construction industries, during our time there was 6% growth.

The former prime minister said that according to the economic survey, the economy was growing at 6% in our era, no US dollars were coming in during the era, despite this, the economy improved, the question is who is responsible for the regime change? What was the reason that our government was placed on top of the debt collectors, today Pakistan’s debt risk has reached 5 to 100 percent.

He said that no investment is coming from abroad in the last 8 months, during our time overseas Pakistanis sent the most dollars, today unemployment in the country is continuously increasing, during our time there were no workers in Faisalabad, according to the direction of the government, 88% of the country’s investors not correct.

Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf said that the previous government made electricity contracts in dollars, today dollars are not coming to the country and how will the country run, their only hope is to catch the feet of the IMF, they want to treat cancer with disparin, if they had taken care of the economy, they would have sat comfortably. Today, LCs are not opening in the country, the current government has no road map. They want to somehow delay the election.

Imran Khan further said that he is afraid of the election, he knows that when the election is held, he will lose, the Election Commission is in agreement with him, he will not hold the election even in October, Badiant Election Commission will tell him how to delay the election, the current Election Commissioner said in the court. Elections could not be held because of this Election Commissioner.

General Bajwa gave NRO to the corrupts Politicians of Pakistan:

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he is not worried about the country, he has to run away from the country, before the fall of our government, the four big people of the Muslim League said that no confidence can succeed without the establishment, the statement of Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar of the PPP is also in front of everyone, General Bajwa is a man. decided to remove us.

Imran Khan said that what was the reason General Bajwa toppled the Sting government, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said everyone was corrupt, the establishment will rule, everyone has to go there, when they toppled our government, the people stood with us, despite rigging in the by-election, these people lost, General Bajwa has no sense of error, General Bajwa did not see such cruelty even during Musharraf’s era.

He further said that those who supported us were threatened, Arshad Sharif was threatened, General Bajwa instead of admitting his mistake, oppression started on us, what did Shahbaz Gul, Azam Swati do that they were stripped naked and killed, Azam Swati said General Bajwa. It is true that General Bajwa gave NRO to General Bajwa. Also read..