Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI, stated on Saturday that he will continue to fight the “thieves” in good weather or bad.

According to Imran Khan, he is battling for the rule of law to rule Pakistan.

He continues, “Nawaz Sharif plundered the nation and now he’s instructing us what to do.”

How will provinces generate surplus among flood damage, wonders the former prime minister?

The former prime minister claimed that he is fighting for the rule of law to be supreme in Pakistan while speaking in front of the general audience in Jhelum.

He declared, “I have fought for 26 years within the bounds of the law and the Constitution.

Khan asserted that Pakistan were at the top before the Sharif and Zardari families took control.

He said, “Nawaz Sharif robbed the nation and now he’s telling us what to do.”After all the damage caused by the floods, he questioned, “How would the provinces create surplus,” adding that KP’s finance minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra, has been requesting a meeting with finance minister Miftah Ismail for two months.

Asserting that the [government] is squeezing PTI and attempting to disqualify me, Khan claimed that this plot is not directed against him but rather at undermining the nation’s democracy. He went on to claim that the PTI will win the polls, hence the allied parties are afraid.

The PTI faced criticism earlier today for making the jalsa call despite the devastating flooding.The action was condemned by journalists, lawmakers, and others, who emphasised that the party should have cancelled it in view of the devastating rains that have hit the nation.Regardless of the weather, I will continue to fight against thieves