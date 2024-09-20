Rawalpindi: Pani PTI Imran Khan has said that if permission is not given to the rally in Lahore, he will turn the rally into a protest.

Talking to the media in Adiala Jail, he said that if permission is not given to the rally in Lahore, they will turn the rally into a protest. We have not been allowed to hold a rally in Lahore for one and half years. Yes, it is our constitutional right to hold a rally, there will be a rally on Minar Pakistan to save the Supreme Court, democracy and freedom, but even before the election, the rally was not allowed and is still being prevented.

He said that the establishment had given a guarantee to hold a rally in Islamabad, we were referred to Pakistan, on which we postponed the rally, but despite the guarantee, containers were placed and barriers were erected in the rally in Islamabad, we had to end the rally. Time has been given Tell me, has anyone in the world ever given time to end the meeting? We were deceived about the Islamabad rally.

He said that if the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore does not allow the meeting, then they will protest on Minar Pakistan. It is the first government in the history of the country that has been so exposed that they are destroying democracy, during the martial law period of Musharraf. It was not like what is being done now. Musharraf’s election was free and fair compared to him. Musharraf also did not ban the media and meetings.

Imran Khan said that Qazi Faiz Isa and the Chief Election Commissioner are rigging together.

He said that the election is an administrative process. What Commissioner Pindi said was proved to be true. There should have been an investigation on the Commissioner’s statement. go

Imran Khan said that Qazi Faiz Isa is a direct beneficiary of the constitutional amendments, he wants to extend it, Qazi Faiz Isa takes every election case by himself. It should have been, today on one side of the line there are those who respect democracy, vote and on the other side those who respect the boot.

Founder PTI said that his guarantees were forfeited in the February 8 election, all this is being done by colluding four empires to cover the fraud, if the rally is stopped, the entire nation will protest on Minar Pakistan.

He said that he is talking about the Hamud-ul-Rehman Commission report because the same situation exists in the country even today. These conditions of the country did not exist even during the reign of Musharraf and Zia-ul-Haq. At that time, the whole of East Pakistan stood with Mujib, Yahya Khan. took action against Mujib for his own identity and power, it was clear in the February 8 election that the nation is standing, the nation is standing on one side and the small ruling class is destroying democracy and the Supreme Court for their power.