Islamabad: How much time will Imran Khan spend in jail after the accountability court’s verdict in the Tosha Khana case? The former prime minister will be sentenced to 14 years in prison or 24 years as he was also sentenced to 10 years in the cipher case.

Legal experts, including a retired judge, are of the opinion that Imran Khan’s sentence will be concurrent rather than cumulative. According to legal experts, the judge must specify in his decision whether the prison sentence will be cumulative or concurrent.

Concurrent imprisonment is a sentence that is served concurrently, while a cumulative sentence is one that does not begin until the sentence previously served has expired.

Justice (retd) Wajihauddin Ahmed while talking to The News said that the courts have to specify in their decision whether the punishment will be concurrent or cumulative. He said that in the case of Imran Khan, if the court declares him a concurrent sentence, then Imran Khan will have to spend a maximum of 14 years in jail.

PTI founder and Bushra Bibi was sentenced to 14, 14 years imprisonment with hard labor in the Tosha Khana case, Imran disqualified for 10 years

Talking about how soon Imran Khan can get bail in these two cases, Justice (r) Wajiha said that in principle if any election process is going on in the country and a national leader has been punished, then his case Relevant appellate matters should be given priority.

He said that either the entire case should be heard quickly or at least the sentence should be suspended. He said that the behavior of the judiciary in these cases is deplorable, we saw indecent haste in the Avenfield case and the same haste is seen in Imran Khan’s case.

Senator Kamran Murtaza, former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, said that when there are multiple sentences, the courts make it clear in the final judgment whether the sentence will be concurrent or cumulative.

He said that generally, the law states that the court sentences the sentences together unless there is a professional criminal or a most wanted terrorist. In Imran Khan’s case, it will be a concurrent sentence and he will only have to serve the maximum sentence.

He said that if the courts for some reason do not make it clear whether the sentence will be concurrent or cumulative, in such a case the lawyer can file an application for concurrent sentence under Section 561 of the Criminal Code.

The question that since the maximum sentence has been given under the NAB law, how soon can Imran Khan get bail in the Tosha Khana reference case?