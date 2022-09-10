Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI and a former prime minister, will soon speak at a party power show in Gujranwala.

Imran is seated on the stage at the rally’s location after arriving. Prior to his arrival, members of the local PTI leadership spoke to the crowd of party members and supporters alternately.

The PTI’s “Haqiqi Azadi Movement” will hold its final rally of the current phase tonight, and Imran himself hinted at the protest’s future in a tweet on Friday.

Asad Umar, the PTI leader, encouraged the country to demonstrate in support of Imran on Saturday night before the PTI chairman made his remark.

Imran said that the “imported government and its controllers” were developing a “minus one formula” in a video message on Friday.

The PTI’s official account posted its content prior to the Gujranwala gathering with the hashtag “#MinusOneNaManzoor,” signaling the potential main topic of Imran’s address tonight.