ISLAMABAD: Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that yesterday Imran Khan has insulted the court and made allegations against the Army Chief.

While speaking in the National Assembly, he said that I pay tribute to the South Punjab organization of the People’s Party. Are the losers ready to admit their defeat? If democracy is to move forward, people’s decision will have to be trusted. He said that the people of Pakistan are not standing with conspiracy and gossip at this time. I have read the person’s statement. This person has attacked the constitutional institutions to shine politics and get relief. PTI should investigate whether this is really Khan’s statement or not? Read this: Case filed against Imran Khan for inciting rebellion on X account post

He said that until yesterday we were moving in a positive direction, this person has attacked democracy, this person has insulted the court and made allegations against the army chief, if Khan has made a statement then he will suffer the consequences under the constitution. It will be a problem for Khan Sahib and his party. He said, was this Twitter account run by Ali Amin or Sher Afzal Marwat? This practice has been going on since the days of antitrust? An attempt was made to make the appointment of the Army Chief controversial. As DGISI, the current Army Chief General Asim Munir caught the corruption of the founder of Tehreek-e-Insaf, but instead of taking action on corruption, the then Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed the Intelligence Chief. was changed.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that some people in the institution and some people in the political party started a conspiracy, the first attack was to reject the no-confidence motion, the second attack was to hold elections before the appointment of the Army Chief, the third attack was to replace the position of the Army Chief and The deployment was to be controversial. He said that a big story is going to come out on the propaganda of Form 45 and 47. Under the conspiracy, the election was also to be influenced. When the conspiracy comes out, they will have to answer. He further said that PTI should investigate that while moving towards political stability, Khan Sahib is being asked in such a way that his problems and the problems of the country are increasing.