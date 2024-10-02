LAHORE: Muslim League (N) President Mian Nawaz Sharif has said that the person who asked to put a rope around my neck and take me out of the Prime Minister House is in jail today. Learn humility and seek forgiveness from Allah Ta’ala.

Addressing the loan scheme in Lahore, he said that it is a good thing that loans are being given and not even a penny of interest is being charged. In my first term we started many such schemes but we were dismissed and same thing happened in the second term too, if we took two steps forward we were pushed back eight steps.

He said, “Which government has done as much work as Muslim League (N)?” Who built the motorway? Who ended the loadshedding? Terrorism was ended by Muslim League-N, the country was made a nuclear country, orange line was built by Muslim League-N in response to this, those who claimed to build one billion trees and 350 dams, tell me where did these projects go?

He said that Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif are trying hard to make electricity cheaper. Nawaz Sharif indicated that the electricity rates have increased a lot and to solve this problem, the federal government will go towards solar panels so that the dispute over high rates will end, but it will take time because the money needed for this project is huge. Of course, we call the IMF God Hafiz, but the opponents come and bring the IMF again.

Nawaz Sharif criticized PTI and said that they say that they are coming to invade Punjab, do they want to fight in the two provinces? What are your ambitions? There is a call from the jail to protest. Have you ever received a call for welfare projects from there?

He said that there are no facilities for the people in the hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, that is why the patients there come to Punjab. They should be asked where are the one billion trees, housing scheme and other schemes. They come to attack Punjab, if you want to fight us, serve the people in your province, give health card, Kisan card, loan schemes and other facilities there.

The PML-N chief said that those following PTI like sheep should ask them where are the five million houses? Their performance is zero and they are number one in beatings, whether they are in the government or in the opposition, their only job is to protest on the streets.

Nawaz Sharif said that PTI protested in Islamabad for four months. I was in the Prime Minister’s House. In the protest, it was said that I will put a rope around Nawaz Sharif’s neck and take him out of the Prime Minister’s House. I, like the IG, Chief Secretary and others were threatened not to leave and put in jails.

Nawaz Sharif advised Imran Khan not to speak such big words, learn humility and seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty. He gave an English example that what you do will come out.