Peshawar: KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur says that Imran Khan will come and will fix everything, I also tell the state that ideologies cannot be imprisoned.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025, the Chief Minister KP said that principles, ethics and ideologies are part of life, today the person who has been imprisoned innocently is among us, Imran Khan is in the hearts of the nation, that ideology and thought.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games have started, about 2500 players are participating, whoever wins the gold medal in the games will be given Rs 25,000 every month, winning and losing in the game keeps changing.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025 in a colorful ceremony from Qayyum Stadium Peshawar. The ceremony was attended by a large number of provincial cabinet members, parliamentarians, government officials, players and students.

In terms of number of players and competitions, this is the largest unit in the history of the province, with a total of 2380 players competing in the event, including 1043 female players.

Players from seven regions of the province are participating in the competitions. 16 games are being organized for male players and 12 for female players under the event.

The competitions will be held at Peshawar Sports Complex, Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda, Peshawar Board Sports Ground, Hayatabad Sports Complex, Pakistan Sports Board Coaching Center, PSB Hall, Peshawar University and Kohat Sports Complex.

The games include athletics, football, hockey, volleyball, basketball, karate, taekwondo, boxing, squash, table tennis, badminton, gymnastics, throwball, judo, wushu and handball.

Addressing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games, Sports Minister Syed Fakhar Jahan said that the Khyber Games should showcase their skills, and those who perform well will be given Rs 25,000 per month. The government has held the most number of sports competitions in a year. The provincial sports minister said that the current government is paying special attention to sports, and will hold Dera Jat and Polo competitions. The Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium is ready and efforts are being made to hold all Zalmi matches in Peshawar.