Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, is expected to be officially charged with contempt of court today (Thursday) by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for his contentious comments regarding Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry made during a rally in Islamabad on August 20.

After starting contempt of court proceedings against Khan for threatening a second sessions judge during the rally, a larger bench of the IHC issued a show-cause notice to him on August 23.

After Shahbaz Gill claimed to have been tortured while in detention, the PTI chairman held a demonstration in the nation’s capital on August 20 to show his support for him.He threatened to file proceedings against the Islamabad inspector general and deputy inspector general for allegedly torturing Gill, saying that he would “not spare” them.

Imran Khan then pointed his weapons at the extra sessions judge, who on the police’s request had placed Gill in physical detention, and warned her to expect repercussions. Strict security measures have been taken in preparation for the former premier’s coming for an accusation.

According to the police security order, 710 police officers and officers have been deployed, and two superintendents of police are in charge of them. There is now a larger contingent of FC and Rangers players inside the court.

When will the courtroom action start?

In a circular released on Wednesday, the IHC said that the case’s hearings would begin at 2:30 p.m. and that a bigger bench of the IHC will then lay out Imran Khan’s charges.

The circular stated that Imran Khan’s legal team would have 15 members, as well as 15 attorneys and advocates general from the office of the attorney general.

The court will charge Imran Khan:

Imran Khan’s response was considered “unsatisfactory” at the most recent hearing on September 8, and the IHC decided to indict the former prime minister since he had not extended a comprehensive apology.