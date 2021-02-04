RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to eliminate vote trading in the country and lawmakers should have the courage to participate in the voting process through the open ballot,

Sheikh Rasheed, while addressing an event organised at Government Viqar-un-Nisa College for Women in Rawalpindi today, said that the premier wanted to eliminate the culture of vote-trading in the country.

He predicted that Senate elections would be held in the first week of March or between March 11 and 13. Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s anger will be reduced if he takes part in the upcoming Senate polls, he added.

“Opposition should take part in Senate elections through the open ballot. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had signed the charter of democracy which also includes an agreement for holding Senate polls through the open ballot.”

Those who are still insisting to tender resignation should have reviewed their decision. Democracy is empowered through dialogues instead of closing doors for negotiations, said Rasheed.

The interior minister said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is going to take political decisions today.

“I hope that PDM will go beyond long march or no-confidence motion. If someone thinks about toppling a government through political movements, then they should remember our 126-day sit-ins.”

Sheikh Rasheed said that the time for initiating the electoral campaign for the next elections is not so far as it will be started from the fourth year of the government.

While addressing the event at the women college, Rasheed announced that it has been decided to declare Viqar-un-Nisa College a university besides announcing Rs50 million funds. Rawalpindi is top-ranked in term of education across the country and best educational institutions were established in the city for women, said the interior minister.