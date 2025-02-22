Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that a politician used to say that Shahbaz Sharif goes outside to ask for money, I ask whether you used to go outside to distribute money?

Addressing a public meeting in Dera Ghazi Khan, he said that he was happy to come to Dera Ghazi Khan and was grateful to the people here for the warm welcome. Development has become the destiny of Pakistan. Pakistan’s economy is now moving towards improvement. Nawaz Sharif’s vision is only the development of Pakistan. Punjab’s development took place during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure and now his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif is serving the people of Punjab.

He said that we worked day and night to serve the people. I also worked as a servant instead of the Chief Minister for the development of health, education and industry. I laid a network of projects to provide employment to the people. All provinces are equal for me. The development of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, KP, GB is my commitment. I have prioritized the development of Pakistan in all my foreign visits. We will change the destiny of Pakistan.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister announced the establishment of a cancer hospital in DG Khan and a university in Rajanpur.

On the issue of electricity, he said that Owais Leghari has done a lot for the improvement of the energy sector, he is working to reduce electricity bills.

The Prime Minister said that a politician kept accusing me. Pakistan’s progress is in front of everyone. When we assumed power, inflation was at 40 percent. Nawaz Sharif put his politics at stake for the sake of the state. Today, inflation has come down from 40 percent to 2.4 percent.

He said that a politician used to say that Shahbaz Sharif goes outside to ask for money. I ask, did you go outside to distribute money? Islamabad was attacked to destroy Pakistan. This must be stopped.

He said that as long as I have life, I will make Pakistan great and defeat India.