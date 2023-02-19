The article reports that Imran Khan, former Prime Minister and Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has called on the judiciary to take notice of phone tapping and audio leaks. Khan stated that the act violates human rights, and he believes that phones are being tapped to blackmail the judiciary. He also mentioned that every citizen has the right to speak to the police, and audios being leaked to remove Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Dogar. Khan also revealed that his own phone was tapped when he was the Prime Minister of Pakistan, and his conversation with former principal secretary Azam Khan was edited and released.

The article further discusses a recent audio leak of former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and former Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar. In the leaked audio clip, Rashid can allegedly be heard talking about the reinstatement orders with Dogar. The audio leak comes a day after the Supreme Court reinstated Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as the CCPO after suspending his transfer order made by Mohsin Naqvi led interim Punjab government.

Khan and PTI leader Yasmin Rashid criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government over the recent audio leak, stating that these people were using audio tapes to achieve political goals. Khan urged the judiciary to take notice of the phone tapping and audio leaks, terming it a violation of the Constitution and the law.