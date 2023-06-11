BY ASIF MAHMOOD

If sagacity is not butchered in the in the top ranks of PTI , someone should ask IK : to where from here?

Name any sole decision of this gentleman that has gained any positive result and it will be breaking news.

This was not a political party , it was a cult. It didn’t have any mechanism of collective wisdom , it was a one man show at its worst.

He never institutionalized his party. He just established his personal cult. It was destined to face what it is facing at the moment.

Despite being removed from the power , PTI was the largest party in the House. Parliamentary democracy is not all about treasury benches. In a parliamentary democracy the opposition has its role and that is very important and vital part of the parliamentary activism. He opted to resign and he gave his opponents an unprecedented walkover.

Had Khan not opted to resign and quit , the situation would have been altogether different. This was a blunder. But it was too late when he actually realized it. Then they literally begged to let them reenter the House o one pretext or the other but the speaker refused to let them in.

PTI was in power in Punjab too, the biggest province of Pakistan. It was again PTI itself who culled its government in a worst suicidal manner. Both decisions bounced backed and the intellectual crisis of PTI leadership now lies bare. It actually reeks mow.

The last and the most ridiculous and disastrous step was taken on May 9. IK pulled the wool over eyes of its youth and rest is the shameful episode known to all.

He dragged his workers down into the gutter with him. Driven by the poisonous narrative they actually challenged the state. His was not politics. This was mutiny.

The question now is very simple: to where from here?