Imran Khan to lead PTI’s election rally tomorrow in Lahore Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday announced leading his party’s election rally himself tomorrow (Sunday) in Lahore at 2pm as he castigated the authorities for “killing” his party worker.

This would be the first rally that Khan would lead in more than four months as he was mobilizing the party from his Zaman Park residence in Punjab’s capital. The PTI chief had been at home as he was “recovering” from an injury he sustained last year.

Khan was shot in the legs on November 3 as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container while leading a protest march to Islamabad to pressure the government into announcing an early election — but it was cut short in Rawalpindi.