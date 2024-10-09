Following action against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and workers after their protest at D-Chowk Islamabad, the Islamabad police on Wednesday decided to probe PTI Founder Imran Khan in arson cases.

According to police, Khan would be investigated for inciting people for violence after clubbing all cases of arson against the PTI.

A team of Islamabad police will visit the Adiala jail to question the PTI founder.

Besides, police also included as part of record the official cars confiscated from the PTI caravan led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur while manhunt for arrest of PTI Islamabad leader Amir Mughal is also underway.