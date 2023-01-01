“Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has claimed that former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s ‘setup is still active’ within the establishment. During a conversation with journalists in Lahore, Khan, who was removed from power in April last year through a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly, stated that the former COAS did not want to be accountable in the country and that is why his relationship with General Bajwa broke down. In response to a question, Khan said that after Bajwa ‘hugged’ him, they were expressing solidarity. Khan said he had no intention of meeting the former COAS again and he believed that the establishment was ‘on the right track’ under the leadership of General Bajwa. However, he added that the country’s problems cannot be solved by an individual or a military leadership alone.”