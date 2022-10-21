ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has given his crew a 72-hour deadline to have his container ready for the long march to Islamabad.The container is being repaired near the party’s secretariat in Sector G/8-4 of Islamabad, which cited PTI sources. The party has requested the installation of heaters, fans, air coolers, LED lighting, toilets, and air conditioners in the container.It will be protected by a fence.

The leadership will choose whether to transport the container to Lahore or Peshawar after renovations. The PTI chief will travel in conjunction with the top brass.The Islamabad district administration, on the other side, has detained nearly 700 containers in an effort to stop the “Azadi March.”

The capital police estimated that they would be able to manage 1,100 containers to completely block off the city. 525 of the total have been positioned at 22 different roads.The PTI leader has been organising his workers and fans in preparation for his march to Islamabad. He hasn’t yet revealed the long march’s date, though.

The PTI leader would be making his second long march toward Islamabad after being removed from the prime minister’s office by a no-confidence vote.The PTI has been warned not to visit Islamabad by the government, which has threatened to react harshly with Imran Khan’s protracted march.In addition, the government filed a contempt petition with the Supreme Court against the PTI leader for his long march.