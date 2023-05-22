Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has received a notice from the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department for paying luxury tax on his Zaman Park residence.

Khan received the notice to pay Rs1.44 million in tax on Monday, according to the Excise and Taxation Department.

The Department stated that they first designated May 14 as the deadline for filing the tax, but no one answered. The luxury tax was due on May 22 (today), according to a new notice that was just received.

Imran Khan’s Zaman Park property was an old one, but it had been completely rebuilt, according to the Department, which also revealed that it had requested its records last month.

The Department stated that today is the last day to pay the luxury tax; otherwise, the former prime minister would receive another notification as required by law, and the residence may be sealed.