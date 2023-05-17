Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a former prime minister, approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday to get an exemption from the requirement to appear in the interim bail case.

As PDM parties protested outside the Supreme Court, it is argued in a written submission to the IHC that if Imran Khan attends the hearing, there may be a law-and-order crisis.

As the PTI leader is seeking bail in accordance with the court’s directives, it is asked that he be excused from the hearing because he will not be in court.