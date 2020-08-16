Imran Khan saved Rs 2,344 bn of poor people in two years: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has so far saved Rs. 2344 billion rof the poor people through his strategy and efforts in two years. In a tweet today, the Information Minister said the amount saved by PM Imran Khan is more than the three year developmental budget of Pakistan. He said the amount includes Reko Diq 1100 billion rupees, Karkay 240 billion rupees, Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) 400 billion rupees and IPP 604 billion rupees. Meanwhile, addressing a joint press conference alongwith Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Shehzad Qasim in Islamabad, Shibli Faraz has said that government is taking practical measures to ensure availability of electricity to the consumers at affordable tariff rates. The Minister said that a basic agreement has been signed with Independent Power Producers as a first major step towards providing cheap electricity to the consumers. The Minister said under the agreement signed with the IPPs, payments would only be made for the electricity acquired and consumed instead of the total installed capacity of a particular power plant. Similarly, the equity return will now be made in rupee rather than the dollar like past. Shibli Faraz said that past rulers signed power production agreements with IPPs at a costly rate for personal gains. He said that these agreements not only forced the consumers to pay more cost of the electricity, but they also affected exports due to increase in cost of production. The Minister promised that by 2023, the government would ensure supply of affordable electricity to the consumers as they no longer could afford costly energy.