former Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to refute the military’s spokesperson Babar Iftikhar’s remark on the ‘letter gate’ plot, in which he rejected any involvement of a foreign conspiracy in Imran Khan’s resignation.

Despite the army spokesperson’s repeated denials, the former PM is convinced about the participation of a foreign conspiracy in the no-trust vote against him.

Major General Babar Iftikhar, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said on Tuesday that the military leadership was present at the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting and that the attendees were briefed.

“[They were] advised that there was no conspiracy or proof of any type [against the government at the time], nothing like that.” The DG ISPR stated, “[The] participants were told in detail that there was no proof of any conspiracy.”

Ex-prime minister Imran Khan responded to the DG ISPR’s comments on social media by asking if he would decide whether the plot was hatched or not during a session on social media.

“He [DG ISPR] can only explain his point of view; if you want to investigate the letter gate plot, ask the Chief Justice of Pakistan to investigate and determine,” he remarked.

Imran Khan claimed that when he was prime minister, he decided to set up a commission to investigate the plot behind the no-trust motion, but that the research was never completed properly.

“There is only one way now: Pakistan’s chief justice should hold an open court to investigate the ‘letter gate’ conspiracy,” he continued.