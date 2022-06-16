former Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to refute the military’s spokesperson Babar Iftikhar’s remark on the ‘letter gate’ plot, in which he rejected any involvement of a foreign conspiracy in Imran Khan’s resignation.
Despite the army spokesperson’s repeated denials, the former PM is convinced about the participation of a foreign conspiracy in the no-trust vote against him.
Major General Babar Iftikhar, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said on Tuesday that the military leadership was present at the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting and that the attendees were briefed.
“[They were] advised that there was no conspiracy or proof of any type [against the government at the time], nothing like that.” The DG ISPR stated, “[The] participants were told in detail that there was no proof of any conspiracy.”
Ex-prime minister Imran Khan responded to the DG ISPR’s comments on social media by asking if he would decide whether the plot was hatched or not during a session on social media.
“He [DG ISPR] can only explain his point of view; if you want to investigate the letter gate plot, ask the Chief Justice of Pakistan to investigate and determine,” he remarked.
Chairman PTI @ImranKhanPTI talks about the foreign conspiracy 2/2. #AskImranKhan pic.twitter.com/FMqBcLHPmo— PTI (@PTIofficial) June 15, 2022
Imran Khan claimed that when he was prime minister, he decided to set up a commission to investigate the plot behind the no-trust motion, but that the research was never completed properly.
“There is only one way now: Pakistan’s chief justice should hold an open court to investigate the ‘letter gate’ conspiracy,” he continued.