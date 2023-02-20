Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is expected to appear before the Lahore High Court (LHC) today (Monday) in response to the bench’s notice of several signatures on his affidavit and power of attorney.

When the court met last week, the PTI leader was called in and informed of the difference in the paperwork.

When the former prime minister Imran Khan went to the LHC to request bail in a terror case filed against him due to alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad against his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the court also summoned him last week (ECP). He declined to show up though for of security reasons.

The media was informed by Khan’s legal representative in the case, Azhar Siddique, that they had not been given permission to bring the former prime minister’s automobile onto the court grounds.

Senator Shibli Faraz, the PTI leader, reportedly asked the LHC administration for permission, according to the lawyer. Once his request was denied, he stated that the legal team would speak with the PTI director.

Khan is required to appear before LHC on February 20

Following the cancellation of his bail due to non-appearance by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad last week, Khan filed a petition with the high court.

The PTI leader was ordered by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh to personally attend in the case, but he failed to do so despite numerous adjournments throughout the proceeding.

Khan’s attorney Siddique informed the court that he would be withdrawing the plea during the hearing.

However, Justice Sheikh turned down the request after observing that Khan’s signature appears in multiple places on the affidavit and power of attorney.

The court then momentarily adjourned the session after observing the various signatures.

Khan’s attorney requested more time when the court reconvened. The court then decided to postpone the hearing until February 20. (today).