Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), appeared at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday to apply for pre-arrest bail in several cases that the federal capital’s courts have filed against him.

The PTI leader arrived in Islamabad from Lahore.

عمران خان کی گاڑی اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ کے دروازے پر موجود۔

pic.twitter.com/aDGCCffxY5 — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 27, 2023

The PTI leader is requesting bail in seven counts that have been filed against him as a result of the devastation that occurred at the judicial complex during his previous visit to the federal capital.

At the Ramna, CTD, and Golra police stations in Islamabad, numerous cases were filed against the former prime minister.

Plea filed

As the PTI leader headed towards Islamabad, his attorneys filed a petition in the IHC asking for pre-arrest bail in the numerous cases that had been lodged in various police stations throughout the federal capital.

The court is urged in the appeal to prevent the federal government from detaining the PTI head in connection with the matters, saying that the cases were filed as political retaliation.

The PTI chief’s biometric is missing from the plea, according to the court’s registrar’s office, which has submitted objections to the petitions.

How is it possible for a petition to be submitted in a high court before being filed in a trial court, the registrar’s office questioned?

SSP to handle security measures

According to a tweet from the Islamabad police, the inspector general presided over an important meeting to discuss security arrangements for Imran Khan’s anticipated court appearance.

پی ٹی آئی کے جانب سے رابطہ کاری عامر کیانی کے سپرد کیگئی ہے۔ ملک جمیل ظفر پولیس اور پی ٹی آئی کے درمیان عامر کیانی کے توسط سے رابطہ کاری کے فرائض سر انجام دیں گے۔ مرکزی کنٹرول روم سیف سٹی ہیڈ کوارٹر

میں قائم کردیا گیا ہے ۔

عامر کیانی کی طرف سے تعاون کی یقین دہانی کروائی گئی۔⏬ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) March 26, 2023

Senior officers like the operations DIG and SSP were present at the meeting despite their injuries. SSP Yasir Afridi was chosen to be in charge of managing security operations on the ground.

Malik Jameel Zafar will be in charge of coordinating between the police and PTI through Amir Kiyani, who has been given the responsibility of acting on behalf of the PTI.

The Islamabad police claim that the Safe City Headquarters now has a central control room.

Islamabad has implemented Section 144, and anyone who violates it will be detained.

The police said that only those who are concerned will be permitted entry to the court grounds in accordance with court instructions.

There had previously been no word on a potential court appearance for Imran Khan, according to the Islamabad police spokesperson. But according to what he had said, the Islamabad police would set up protection in light of the court’s directives.