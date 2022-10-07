Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI, alleged on Friday that four people were plotting to kill him and that he would reveal their identities if he perished.

The former prime minister, who is involved in the latest audio leaks incident, claimed while speaking to a jalsa in Mianwali, “The tape, which includes the names of four persons.

This is not the first time the PTI chairman has claimed that his life is in danger; following his removal from the Prime Minister’s Office, Khan and the officials of his party repeatedly asserted that assassination plans were being developed.

Since Khan was being threatened, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also issued an order to increase the protection provided to him. As a result, approximately 100 police officers were dispatched to ensure Khan’s safety.

The PTI chairman further stated that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were being staffed by the current authorities’ “own people” (NAB).

The former prime minister explained the selections’ motivation, stating that the power brokers wanted their corruption issues resolved.

Khan continued by saying that the government was leaking “false” audios because it was “facing defeat” on all fronts.

In recent days, the audio leaks drama has gained widespread attention. In addition to soundbites from Khan’s PTI, government officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, have also been implicated.