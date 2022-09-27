Imran Khan, the head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), commended Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the chief minister of Punjab, for his efforts to enact legislation that forbids drug usage in educational institutions.

At the CM House in Lahore, the PTI leader had a two-hour discussion with the chief minister of Punjab. The power-sharing issues were finalized in the meeting by the two leaders. The two also decided to work together to overcome any political obstacles.

According to those present at the meeting, Imran Khan commended Elahi for efficiently overseeing the government’s operations. The former prime minister applauded the CM’s efforts to introduce new legislation for drug-free campuses. Pervaiz Elahi reportedly informed the PTI head that the World Bank has also committed to funding the anti-narcotics program.

Speaking at the event, Imran Khan claimed that the most recent audio leaks had once more revealed the true identity of the PML-purported N's leadership.

