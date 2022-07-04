Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, on Monday, filed a petition with the Supreme Court protesting changes made to election legislation that prevent Pakistanis living abroad from casting ballots in person or online.

On June 9, the joint session of Parliament passed the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which would have denied overseas Pakistanis the ability to vote via i-voting, banned the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), and altered the selection processes for the NAB chairman.

The PTI has already contested the NAB law changes, and today it is asking the Supreme Court to intervene to overturn the changes to the election law. Khan has joined the federal government, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in the lawsuit by filing the plea through his attorneys.

The modifications were urged to be declared “unconstitutional, ultra vires and void, ab initio and to strike down the same” by the PTI chairman.