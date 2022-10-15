ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a former prime minister, claimed on Saturday that his country had one of the safest nuclear command and control systems in the world.

Imran Khan questioned Joe Biden on the basis for his unjustified assessment of Pakistan’s nuclear capacity in response to his comments about Pakistan’s nuclear programme in a statement made by US President Biden.

When has Pakistan displayed aggression, particularly since it went nuclear, he questioned, in contrast to the US, which has been involved in wars around the world?

It is noteworthy that in a speech in California about the shifting geopolitical landscape, US Vice President Joe Biden suggested that Pakistan would be among the “most dangerous nations in the world.”

According to the US president, Pakistan has “nuclear weapons without cohesiveness.”In reference to Jinping, Biden stated that the Chinese president “understands what he wants but has a vast variety of issues.”

“What should we do about that? How should we go about that in light of the situation in Russia? Pakistan, one of the riskiest nations in the world in my opinion.Nuclear bombs used without planning, “The US president said, “Despite all that is happening, the United States has a lot of chance to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the twenty-first century.”

Biden’s accusations, according to Khurram Dastgir, are unsubstantiated

Senior member of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet and Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan referred to the US president’s remarks regarding Pakistan’s nuclear programme as “baseless.”

When asked about President Joe Biden’s criticism of Pakistan during a news conference today, the former defence minister responded, “Pakistan’s nuclear command and control system is fully secure, as has been checked by international organisations on multiple times.