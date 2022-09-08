Imran Khan, a former prime minister, expressed his apologies for making “unintentional” remarks regarding a female judge at a rally in Islamabad last month.

The PTI Chairman thanked the honorable court for giving him a second chance to “think over the whole problem” and “present a supplementary reply” in his second response to a show-cause notice it had given to him.

Imran Khan wrote a lengthy 19-page answer in which he expressed his admiration and respect for this Honorable Court, its lower courts, and the judges who sit on them.

The statement said, “The Respondent [Imran Khan] takes this opportunity to express his heartfelt remorse over his unintended remarks made during this address during a demonstration that was held in response to the tragic news of Shehbaz Gill’s physical torture.

It stated that Imran Khan never intended to offend her and that he sincerely regrets any offense he may have caused.

It continued, “The Respondent neither intended to threaten the lady judge nor could he imagine of doing so.”

Additionally, it was stated that Imran Khan “would not hesitate to express his regret to her [the female judge]”.