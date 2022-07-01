ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb warned on Thursday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan could face treason charges for attempting to avoid his departure by abrogating Pakistan’s constitution.

During a press conference, Aurangzeb stated that, according to the Supreme Court’s decision, Imran Khan breached the constitution when he faced a no-confidence motion because the then-Deputy Speaker had unconstitutionally ruled out the vote of no-confidence against him.

She was referring to PTI leader and former deputy speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Qasim Suri’s decision to reject the no-trust motion against then-prime minister Imran Khan, which the Supreme Court ruled was illegal and restored the NA.

The federal minister went on to claim that Imran Khan has been requesting neutrals to intervene on a regular basis, and that “this is a violation of Article 6 for violating the Constitution.“

Aurangzeb slammed the PTI’s claim of a foreign conspiracy, saying that if Imran Khan had received the cypher on March 8, why didn’t he launch an investigation by establishing a commission?

“If Imran Khan had known about the scheme, he should have constituted a commission,” she claimed, “but he did not hold [an] inquiry since it was a plain falsehood.”