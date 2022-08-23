Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been charged with contempt of court for threatening Zeba Chaudhry, an additional sessions judge, at a public gathering.Justices Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Babar Sattar, and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani make up the bench.

In response to allegations of mistreatment while in detention, the PTI chairman held a protest in the nation’s capital on August 20 to show support for his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill. He threatened to file proceedings against the Islamabad inspector general and deputy inspector general for allegedly torturing Gill, saying that he would “not spare” them.

Imran Khan then warned the extra sessions judge to prepare oneself for consequences after she ordered the police to place Gill in physical detention and turned his pistols on her.Legal experts warned that this matter could pose a threat to Khan, who has been advocating for new elections since being forced to resign this year. A conviction would bar Khan from running for office, they added.

In addition to charges under an anti-terror statute, authorities also charged Khan with contempt after they claimed he made a threat in a speech about Shahbaz Gill, who is charged with sedition for allegedly instigating a rebellion in the military.