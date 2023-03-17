ISLAMABAD: On Friday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s appeal challenging his arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case was objected to by the Registrar’s Office of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The registrar’s office asserts that the PTI chief’s biometric verification is not available.The office inquired as to how the high court could evaluate the same issue on which it had already made a ruling.

Notwithstanding the RO’s objections, the court chose to hear Khan’s case. The hearing will be presided over by IHC Judge Aamer Farooq later today.

The former prime minister had earlier today appealed the Islamabad court’s decision to deny his plea for the stay of the arrest warrants that had been issued against him in the Toshakhana gifts case.

Khan, who has refused to comply with the court’s order requiring him to appear before it and is hiding out at his Zaman Park home in Lahore, submitted the plea through his attorney Khawaja Haris.

The PTI chairman asked that “the undertaking be accepted and the police be prevented from detaining [him]” in his petition.

The PTI leader also promised to appear in court in Islamabad tomorrow (Saturday), asking for an urgent hearing on his appeal.

“[…] Based simply on the applicant’s appearance, this court has issued an arrest warrant for him or her. The Petitioner has indicated that he is ready and willing to appear personally before this court on the scheduled date of March 18, 2023.

“A non-bailable warrant of arrest is typically issued to guarantee that the offender will show up in court and that the undertaking will achieve the warrant’s objectives. Detention or imprisonment would merely result in undue humiliation for the petitioner and no benefit.”