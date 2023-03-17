Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is scheduled to appear in Lahore High Court on Friday at 2:00 p.m. in Lahore.

Fawad Chaudhry, the leader of the PTI, said that Mr. Khan would show up in court at 2:00. He said that in nine instances against him, the former premier had filed a petition for precautionary bail.

Previously, Fawad Chaudhry stated on Twitter that Shehbaz Sharif had also hinted at negotiation and that Azam Nazir Tarrar was delivering a statement on the need to sit down together to collectively solve all issues, but they should walk the walk.

Since Imran Khan was in favour of discussion, he demanded that the government provide a date for such a meeting involving lawmakers.