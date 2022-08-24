Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, received approval from an election tribunal on Wednesday to run in two National Assembly by-election. The tribunal dismissed the PML-appeal N’s against Khan’s nomination papers for NA-118, Nankana Sahib, and overturned the returning officer’s ruling on NA-108, Faisalabad.

Khan submitted his nomination papers on behalf of nine National Assembly districts. While the PML-N contested his nomination papers for NA-118, the district election commissioner accepted them for NA-108.His documents were approved for the remaining constituencies.

The petitioner’s attorney insisted that the affidavit submitted by Khan does not comply with legal criteria during today’s hearing of the PML-N’s appeal. Justice Shahid Waheed then noted that the Supreme Court had decided that even if the nomination documents are not validated by the oath commissioner, they cannot be rejected.

He stated, “If you didn’t raise an objection before the returning officer, you cannot raise an objection in the tribunal.”The judge enquired as to whether the petitioner’s attorney had any other objections.In response to the question, Khan’s attorney said that in his tax filings for the years 2019 and 2020, he had not disclosed the things he had taken from Toshakhana.

Additionally, he provided information about stuff that Bushra Bibi, Khan’s wife, stole from Toshakhana but did not include in the nomination papers.