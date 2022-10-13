ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, was accused with contempt of court on Thursday by the federal government for calling for a long march to Islamabad.

The federal government complained to the Supreme Court that the PTI leader was disobeying a court order by making announcements about marching on Islamabad.

The plea states that Imran Khan is making declarations to damage Islamabad. It urged the Supreme Court to require the PTI leader to see that its directives on protests and sit-ins are carried out.On behalf of the federal government, the interior ministry filed the petition.

He should be concerned, the PTI chairman warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah last month, since the PTI will be marching on Islamabad with “full preparation” this time.

The PTI leader made the threat during a workers’ conference in the nation’s capital.Since then, the PTI leader has urged his supporters to be ready because he could at any time issue a call for the anti-government long march to Islamabad.