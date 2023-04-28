In a mutiny case filed against him at Ramna police station in the federal capital, Imran Khan, the former prime minister and head of the PTI, was granted protective bail till May 3.

The ousted PM was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court. Khan has been charged with inciting animosity between authorities and the general population and trying to harm institutions and high-ranking officials beyond repair. The legal team for PTI has addressed and answered the registrar’s office’s concerns about the claim, including one about the absence of biometric verification.

The Lahore High Court had previously granted protective bail in the case until April 26.

Khan’s legal team submitted a petition on his behalf, claiming that the current administration had brought the case against him in order to damage his character and for political purposes. The court was requested to dismiss the FIR in the plea as well.

The petition claims that because Khan has not been found guilty of any corruption, the government is subjecting him to pointless legal proceedings in an effort to intimidate him.

Ahead of time, Imran Khan and his entourage entered the capital in relation to the petition that his party had filed. Khan asked Fawad Chaudhry and Shah Mehmood Qureshi during a casual interaction with journalists inside the courtroom to start talks with the government only if it is ready to quickly dissolve the legislatures and call elections.