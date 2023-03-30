Imran Khan, the former prime minister, was given a one-time exemption from having to appear in person in the Toshakhana case by a local court in Islamabad on Thursday.

According to reports in the local media, the PTI leader, who is embroiled in legal disputes and is facing more than a hundred cases ranging from prohibited financing to sedition and terror charges, was granted exemption from attendance by court Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal.

Imran Khan’s legal representative presented an exemption request for three days during today’s meeting, claiming that the Islamabad bar was staging a three-day protest.

Imran Khan’s attorney insisted that his client was under threat as the government removed his security and asked the judge, if at all possible, to enable a hearing via video link. The judge continued the hearing until April 29 after the arguments.

Imran Khan’s arrest warrants were earlier revoked by the sessions court during Toshakhana hearings.

The ruling alliance members who submitted the reference against the legendary cricketer claimed that he had not concealed information about gifts he had kept from the state depository. This led to the court proceedings.

The former Pakistani prime minister was disqualified from running for office last year due to dishonesty, and the Election Commission of Pakistan filed a criminal complaint against him with the district and sessions court to press charges for misrepresenting the presents from the Toshakhana.