Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI, was granted bail on Saturday in three instances involving the Zaman Park riots by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore.

Khan, 70, was detained last week as the political situation worsened in connection with multiple instances involving terrorism, meddling in domestic affairs, unlawful assembly, and refusing to appear in court.

Today, the former prime minister appeared before Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). The court granted bail to the rebel leader in each of the three instances until April 4 after hearing the arguments. The PTI chairman was told to provide a Rs. 1 million surety bond.

After a violent confrontation between PTI demonstrators and law enforcement last week, the Punjabi capital witnessed chaotic scenes. Imran Khan was detained by Islamabad police in Zaman Park in connection with the Toshakhana issue. Up until the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered police to cease the operation at Zaman Park, tensions pervaded the city.