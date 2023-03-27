ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), experienced a significant sense of relief when the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted him interim bail in seven distinct cases.

The case is being heard by a bench presided over by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and IHC CJ Aamer Farooq.

The PTI leader arrived before IHC earlier today after travelling from Lahore to request pre-arrest bail in several cases brought against him in the federal capital.

In seven cases filed against him as a result of the vandalism at the judicial complex during his previous visit to the federal capital, the PTI leader is requesting bail.

Numerous cases involving the former prime minister were lodged at the Ramna, CTD, and Golra police stations in Islamabad.

The hearing

Khan’s attorney, Barrister Salman Safdar, stood in court at the beginning of the session and argued that anyone over 60 shouldn’t be required to submit to biometric verification.

Justice Farooq said at this point that the biometric verification had now become quite simple.

The attorney claimed that after obtaining the PTI chief’s protective bail from the Lahore High Court (LHC), they arrived at the courthouse but were prevented from entering.

“More FIRs against Imran Khan were lodged that day,” he continued.

IHC CJ then questioned the counsel on their decision to contact IHC directly rather than through a forum.

If you had to go to the trial court in the end, why didn’t you go there first? he questioned.

At this point, the attorney insisted that he would bring any relevant rulings from the Supreme Court.