Imran Khan has been declared ineligible by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which also decided that the PTI chairman is no longer a member of the National Assembly.At least 1,100 police personnel have been posted in the Red Zone to uphold law and order under the supervision of a senior chief of police. The officer will have the assistance of five superintendents and six deputy supervisor of police.

The paramilitary Punjab Rangers and the Frontier Constabulary would also provide assistance to the law enforcement agency.No PTI employees or Imran Khan will be allowed entry to the Election Commission’s office, the police have sworn.

Teargas shells have been provided to the police department in case the party employees start a demonstration.

According to reports, the ECP has requested that all parties involved meet with the agency at its secretariat in Islamabad, which is placed at Constitution Avenue, G-5/2.The ECP has deferred its judgement in the Toshakhana case after the end of the arguments from both sides on September 19. Under the supervision of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, a five-person ECP panel heard the case.

Imran Khan’s response

Khan’s attorney Ali Zafar acknowledged during the case’s most recent hearing on September 19 that his client had sold at least four gifts he had received in the previous year.The attorney informed the ECP that “the presents were sold for Rs58 million and their receipts were contained with the income tax returns filed by my client.”He insisted that Khan had given the election commission written confirmation of the gifts’ information through 2021.