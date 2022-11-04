Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is receiving treatment at Shaukat Khanum Hospital. The former prime minister was checked by a medical board, which determined that all of his medical reports were satisfactory.

Imran Khan has been given permission by the medical board to walk and use the restroom, but the PTI chairman insists on his release today despite the doctors’ advice to take a day off. Imran Khan is not in need of more testing, according to hospital staff, and he is still allowed to eat and drink.

The chairman of PTI, Imran Khan, underwent a two-hour operation on his right leg, suffering four injuries, but no bone damage, according to medical board sources.

The medical board reports that even though the operation was brief, it took time to conduct a thorough inspection since all types of particles had to be removed and it was important to evaluate the patient from every angle.